    Fighter plane crashes in Iran accident injuring pilots

    A fighter plane crashed in an accident as it left Shiraz airport in Iran, injuring the pilot and co-pilot who were taken to a hospital for treatment, the Iranian state news agency reported on Wednesday.

    Reuters
    August 03, 2022 / 01:36 PM IST

    (More details awaited)
    Reuters
    first published: Aug 3, 2022 01:36 pm
