Explained | World Economic Forum Annual Meeting

The World Economic Forum Annual Meeting just got over at Davos. Here's everything you need to know about the forum, what happens at this annual meeting and what were the key takeaways from Davos 2020.

The World Economic Forum (WEF) is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. It engages the foremost political, business, cultural and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas.

The WEF was established in 1971 as a not-for-profit foundation and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

Watch this video, where Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra gives in in-depth insight into the significance of the WEF.