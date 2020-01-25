Explained | World Economic Forum Annual Meeting

The World Economic Forum Annual Meeting just got over at Davos. Sakshi Batra tells you everything you need to know about the forum
The World Economic Forum Annual Meeting just got over at Davos. Here's everything you need to know about the forum, what happens at this annual meeting and what were the key takeaways from Davos 2020.
The World Economic Forum (WEF) is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. It engages the foremost political, business, cultural and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas.
The WEF was established in 1971 as a not-for-profit foundation and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.
Watch this video, where Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra gives in in-depth insight into the significance of the WEF.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.