App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2018 04:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Employees in Mumbai work the longest hours, take least vacation days: UBS

As a part of its Price and Earning 2018 Report, UBS gauged 77 cities around the world on the basis of various criteria which included average working hours.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

An average employee in Mumbai works 3,315 hours a year — the highest in the world, according to a study by Swiss investment bank UBS.

As a part of its Price and Earning 2018 Report, UBS gauged 77 cities around the world on the basis of various criteria, which included average working hours.

The report concluded that employees work for the longest hours in Mumbai followed by Hanoi, Mexico City and New Delhi. On the other end of the continuum were counties such as Lagos, Rome and Copenhagen where employees worked for the least number of hours.

chartoftheday_14091_average_working_hours_in_selcted_cities_n

related news

To add to the woes, employees working in Mumbai took the fewest number of days for vacation — an average of 10 days in a year. On the other hand, Riyadh topped the list where employees take the maximum number of vacation days — 37 days a year.

Interestingly, the report also suggests that an employee in Mumbai will have to work for a good 900 hours to afford an iPhone X — the second highest in the list after Cairo.

Findings of another study by OECD (Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development) have suggested that Turkey has the maximum share of employees that work for 60 hours or more in a week. While the top of the index has been majorly occupied by Asian countries, including Japan where deaths due to work stress have been reported; Sweden has the least share of employees who work more than 60 hours a week.

chartoftheday_12785_where_the_most_workers_put_in_a_60_hour_week_n

And, it is the Nordic nations again which feature in the index of the countries with best work-life balance. The primary aspect to work-life balance is an optimum number of hours spent at work, and the Netherlands with only 0.5 percent employees spending more than 50 hours or more per week, has topped the chart.

chartoftheday_12977_countries_with_the_best_work_life_balance_n

Meanwhile, Turkey topped the charts for the countries with the worst work-life balance, followed by Mexico and Israel.

chartoftheday_12997_countries_with_the_worst_work_life_balance_n (2)
First Published on Jun 4, 2018 04:29 pm

tags #employees in India #mumbai #OECD #working hours

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.