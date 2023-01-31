English
    Emerging markets growth slowdown bottomed out in 2022, but risks remain: IMF

    Reuters
    January 31, 2023 / 07:48 AM IST

    The International Monetary Fund on Monday raised its output growth estimate on emerging markets for this year, with projections now showing the economic slowdown in the region may have bottomed out in 2022, on the back of China reopening, a resilient India and unexpected growth in Russia.

    On its most recent update to the World Economic Outlook, the IMF sees growth in emerging market and developing economies at 4.0% in 2023, 0.3 percentage point higher than its October projection, and 0.1 percentage point higher than the 3.9% estimate for 2022. For 2024, the projection is for a 4.2% expansion.

    Inflation, a recent hamper on growth, is seen high although continuing to slow this year and next. Emerging and developing economies are seen having posted price increases of 9.9% in 2022, then slowing to 8.1% in 2023 and 5.5% in 2024, still above the 4.9% average in 2017-2019.

    Some 15% of low-income countries are estimated to be already in debt distress and 45% more are at high risk of getting there, with 1-in-4 emerging market economies also at high risk.