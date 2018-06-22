Elvis Presley's abandoned private jet is up for auction

Here’s a chance for all Elvis Presley fans to purchase the JetStar 1329 owned by the rock 'n' roll star himself along with his father. The 1962 Lockheed customised private jet of Presley came up for auction in 2017, reaching a price of $430,000. It has been parked on a runway in New Mexico for 36 years.

Bids will be accepted by the online auction site IronPlanet until July 27, 2018. "All FAA documents & invoices showing previous ownership by Elvis Presley" are included in the sale has stated by IronPlanet.

According to a report published in British newspaper The Telegraph, the plane’s engine is missing, the velvet seats have lost their plush and the cockpit is also in dire condition. One would require loads of cash and a heart of burning love to get this decrepit plane back into shape. But when there's an opportunity to grab, fans might be willing to overlook the rust that comes with sitting.

Previously when the Lockheed Jetstar came to auction, GWS Auctions claimed that the once-luxury interior was customized to the specifications of the King himself. The core of it was wood-panelling with gold-plated accents, all red-velvet seats and shagpile carpeting.

The plane has become something of a local tourist attraction in these 36 years on the tarmac at Roswell. This is the home of the International UFO Museum and Research Center.

It will be nearly after four decades of lonesomeness that Presley's plane will finally be restored before it crumbles into dust.