    Ebay to lay off 500 employees

    A raft of U.S. companies from Goldman Sachs Group Inc to Alphabet Inc have laid off thousands this year to ride out a demand downturn wrought by high inflation and rising interest rates.

    Reuters
    February 08, 2023 / 06:09 AM IST
    E-commerce firm eBay Inc said it will lay off 500 employees globally, representing 4% of its total workforce.

    Shares of the San Jose, California-based company rose about 1% in aftermarket trade.

    "This shift gives us additional space to invest and create new roles in high-potential areas - new technologies, customer innovations and key markets," said Jamie Iannone, Chief Executive Officer of Ebay in a message to employees.

    A raft of U.S. companies from Goldman Sachs Group Inc to Alphabet Inc have laid off thousands this year to ride out a demand downturn wrought by high inflation and rising interest rates.