Plan afoot to rename Havelock Road in Southall as Guru Nanak Road, consultations in final stages

The Ealing Council in the United Kingdom is planning to rename Havelock Road in Southall, where the Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha is located, as Guru Nanak Road. The council has issued a notice and invited any objections to the move by November 21, 2020.

The Havelock Road in Southall is named after the general in the colonial army Henry Havelock who was involved in suppressing the 1857 Uprising. Looking at the significant presence of Sikh people from Indian origin and in the context of the Black Lives Matter campaign, the move was first announced in June 2020.

"Notice is hereby given that it is the intention of the council of the London borough of Ealing to make an order to: Assign the name Guru Nanak Road to that part of the highway between King Street and Merrick Road Southall (currently forming part of the highway known as Havelock Road, Southall)," Hindustan Times quoted Ealing Council's notice.

Earlier in June 2020, London Mayor Sadiq Khan had called for a review of public spaces. Following the Ealing Council's notice, the Southall process has now moved to a statutory consultation under the London Building Acts (Amendment) Act, 1939.

However, the council had made it clear that the renaming process will take place in accordance with the street naming protocol respecting and balancing 'cultural and historical identities, sensitivities, and heritage'.

Stakeholders like Fire Brigade, Royal Mail and businesses directly impacted by the change, will also be consulted before the final decision is taken on the matter. The famous Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha was inaugurated by Prince Charles in March 2003.

"I welcome the decision by Ealing Council to finally rename Havelock Road - decolonising our streets. As the MP for Ealing Southall and a councillor for 25 years before that I have often been ashamed the names of empire still pervade our streets," the daily quoted Labour MP from Ealing Southall Virendra Sharma as saying.

Citing Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha as the largest Sikh Gurdwara in western Europe, the consultation document is even considering the 551st anniversary of the birth of Guru Nanak for the renaming of the road.