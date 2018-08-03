App
Last Updated : Aug 03, 2018 02:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

E-scooter explodes in a Beijing flat, father and daughter escape unscathed

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

An e-scooter exploded and caught fire in a Beijing flat on Wednesday after it had been charging for several hours. A man and his daughter, who were present in the apartment, escaped unscathed, according to a report in local Beijing Morning Post.

The entire episode was documented by a security camera system and was released by the Chinese Fire Department.

In the 22-second-long clip, the father and daughter are seen sitting in their living room when smoke starts emerging from the e-scooter.

On noticing that something was wrong with the device, the father rushed to unplug it.

However, the smoke intensified and the man promptly grabbed his daughter to narrowly escape the explosion. Shortly after, the property management staff and the man are seen extinguishing the fire.

The owner of the scooter, who has only been identified by her surname Zhao, has lodged a complaint to consumer watchdogs, China Consumers Association, and plans to take legal action, reports suggest.

The family had purchased the e-scooter just two weeks ago on an online portal for 1,780 yuan (Rs 17,800) and this was only the second time that they were charging the device.

According to reports, the estimated loss incurred by the family is 20,000 yuan (Rs 2,00,000). Zhao stated that she has reached out to the manufacturers of the e-scooter, Wuyi Shengte Company, who are probing the incident.
First Published on Aug 3, 2018 02:23 pm

