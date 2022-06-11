English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Dutch watchdog says Apple to offer other payment methods in dating apps

    The ACM ruled last year that Apple's rules violated Dutch competition laws in the dating app market and required Apple to allow those developers to use third-party payment processors.

    Reuters
    June 11, 2022 / 08:21 PM IST
    (Representational image)

    (Representational image)

    The Netherlands' antitrust watchdog on Saturday said Apple Inc will allow different payment methods in Dutch dating applications, ending a dispute that resulted in the company being fined 50 million euros ($52.58 million).

    The Authority for Consumers and Markets (AMC) said in a statement https://bit.ly/3aP3fZp that with this concession, Apple will meet the requirement that the regulator had set under the European Union and Dutch competition rules.

    The iPhone maker has long mandated use of its in-app payment system, which charges commissions of up 30% that some developers like Tinder owner Match Group Inc have argued are too high.

    Apple did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

    "In the digital economy, powerful companies have a special responsibility to keep the market fair and open. Apple avoided that responsibility, and abused its dominant position vis-à-vis dating-app providers," said Martijn Snoep, chairman of the board of ACM.

    Close

    Related stories

    "We are glad that Apple has finally brought its conditions in line with European and Dutch competition rules."

    The ACM ruled last year that Apple's rules violated Dutch competition laws in the dating app market and required Apple to allow those developers to use third-party payment processors.

    On Friday, Apple laid out rules on how developers of dating apps offered in the Netherlands can skip its in-app payment systems.

    It said that dating app developers will still have to pay it commissions for sales made outside of its in-app payment system, though it will give them a slight discount.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Apple Inc #dating apps #Netherlands
    first published: Jun 11, 2022 08:21 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.