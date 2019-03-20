App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 20, 2019 08:47 AM IST | Source: PTI

Donald Trump intends to designate Brazil as major non-NATO ally

The move by Trump gains significance as Brazil is a key member of the powerful five-nation BRICS grouping and has joined hands with India, Japan and Germany to become a permanent member of the UN Security Council.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

US President Donald Trump has said that he intends to designate Brazil as a "major non-NATO ally", a move aimed to cement America's ties with the Latin American country where China has made deep strides in recent years.

The move by Trump gains significance as Brazil is a key member of the powerful five-nation BRICS grouping and has joined hands with India, Japan and Germany to become a permanent member of the UN Security Council.

BRICS stands for Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

Notably, Trump's America considers two of its members, Russia and China, as major threats to its national security, while it is taking all steps to strengthen and deepen ties with India and Brazil.

related news

Trump made the announcement during a joint Rose Garden press conference at the White House with visiting Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday.

"We had a great meeting today. As I told President Bolsonaro, I intend to designate Brazil as a major non-NATO Ally, or even possibly, if you start thinking about it, maybe a NATO ally. We have to talk to a lot of people, but maybe a NATO ally," Trump said.

The two countries, he said, are already working together to protect people from terrorism, transnational crime, drugs and weapons trafficking.

"We look forward to an even deeper partnership and working together," he said.

"In our meetings, we also discussed the strong economic ties between our nations, grounded in the principles of fairness and reciprocity. My favourite word: reciprocity," the US president said.

Bolsonaro, who was often referred to as "Tropical Trump" before his election, said his meeting with the US president has started a new chapter of cooperation between Brazil and the United States.

"Inasmuch as today, we have revisited and have again decided to promote matters that were on our order of business for decades," he said.

"It is fair to say that, today, Brazil does have a President who is not anti-American, which was really unprecedented in the past few decades," Bolsonaro said.

The two countries have decided to restore the CEOs' Forum. "We also intend to attach priority to relaunching an energy forum with an emphasis on oil, gas, and other sources of energy," the Brazilian president said.

In a joint statement, the two leaders later reiterated that the United States and Brazil stood with Interim President of Venezuela Juan Guaido, along with the democratically elected National Assembly and the Venezuelan people as they worked to peacefully restore constitutional order in Venezuela.

The US and Brazil signed a Technology Safeguards Agreement, which will enable US companies to conduct commercial space launches from Brazil, as well as an agreement between the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and the Brazilian Space Agency to launch a jointly developed satellite in the near future.

Trump welcomed Brazil's ongoing efforts regarding economic reforms, best practices and a regulatory framework in line with the standards of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

He noted his support for Brazil initiating the accession procedure to becoming a full member of the OECD.

"Commensurate with its status as a global leader, President Bolsonaro agreed that Brazil will begin to forgo special and differential treatment in World Trade Organization negotiations in line with the United States proposal," the joint statement said.
First Published on Mar 20, 2019 08:41 am

tags #Brazil #Donald Trump #NATO #World News

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Apple Updates The iMac Range With New Intel Processors and Radeon Pro ...

IPL 2019: WATCH | Royals are Going to be Pretty Strong - Warne

All Planes, Choppers Booked by Political Parties in India Ahead of Gen ...

Rupee Falls by 19 Paise Against US Dollar in Early Trade

Remember, One Family's Desire for Power Cost Nation Greatly: PM Modi's ...

Scott Dawson Interview – The Revival’s Next Opponents, Favourite W ...

Silvery Space Shield: Scientists Have Found a Way To Fight Super-bugs ...

Germany Initiates Move at EU to List Masood Azhar as Global Terrorist

Holi 2019: India Celebrates Festival of Colours; See Pictures

Hiccups for BJP in Northeast, senior leaders resign and switch sides

BJP drops all sitting MPs from Chhattisgarh, to field fresh Lok Sabha ...

US to begin accepting H1B visa applications for next fiscal year from ...

Arun Jaitley dubs '108 purported economists' as compulsive contrarians

Economists raise concerns over India's slowdown with RBI governor

CNBC TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty open flat amid negative global cu ...

Motilal Oswal initiates Torrent Power with 'buy', says best play in pr ...

Top buy-sell ideas by Sudarshan Sukhani, Prakash Gaba and Mitessh Thak ...

Rupee opens lower at 69.04 a dollar, FOMC in focus

KCR’s talk of a 'new party' is actually aimed at dispelling rumours ...

Long-standing bond between religion and politics won’t end with BJP ...

Pakistan highlights 'rights violations' in Kashmir over strategic dial ...

Spring 2019 officially kicks off and Google is celebrating that with a ...

Delhi Crime: Director Richie Mehta on his vision to create a project t ...

DGCA reviewing airfare hike on specific routes; advises airlines to in ...

Invisible Women, Visible Work: P Sainath's photos document the labour ...

It’s Tango Time with Ratna Gupta

International friendlies: With chorus of critics growing, Germany boss ...

Holi 2019: For Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar, every day is a Holi day

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt exit an award function hand-in-hand, can ...

IPL 2019: Sunil Chhetri pays a special visit to Virat Kohli and his RC ...

Zee Cine Awards 2019: Janhvi Kapoor tops the fashion chart in a larger ...

MS Dhoni, Roar of the Lion: Here's why Thala doesn't give interviews a ...

Holi, Ranveer Singh, and the one person on the planet who wasn't impre ...

Sacred Games Season 2: Netflix teases fans about Saif Ali Khan and Naw ...

Malaika Arora, Vicky Kaushal, Chitrangada Singh, Kartik Aryaan turn he ...

IPL 2019: Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma to MS Dhoni's betterhalf S ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.