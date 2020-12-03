PlusFinancial Times
Criminal networks may try to sell fake COVID-19 vaccines, warns Interpol

Interpol issued a global alert to law enforcement agencies across the world, warning them to prepare for organised crime networks targeting COVID-19 vaccines, both physically and online.
Reuters
Dec 3, 2020 / 03:45 PM IST
A man passes Interpol signages at Interpol World in Singapore July 2, 2019. REUTERS/Edgar Su - RC1A73310A20
A man passes Interpol signages at Interpol World in Singapore July 2, 2019. REUTERS/Edgar Su - RC1A73310A20

The Interpol global police co-ordination agency warned on December 2 that organised criminal networks could be targeting COVID-19 vaccines, and could look to sell fake shots.

Interpol, which is headquartered in France, said it had issued a global alert to law enforcement across its 194 member countries, warning them to prepare for organised crime networks targeting COVID-19 vaccines, both physically and online.

"As governments are preparing to roll out vaccines, criminal organisations are planning to infiltrate or disrupt supply chains. Criminal networks will also be targeting unsuspecting members of the public via fake websites and false cures, which could pose a significant risk to their health, even their lives," said Interpol secretary general Juergen Stock.

