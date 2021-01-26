COVID-19 impact | UK unemployment hits 5.0% on virus fallout

In this file photo taken on December 31, 2020, a UK border sign welcomes passengers on arrival at Heathrow airport in west London. (PC-AFP)

Britain's unemployment rate hit 5.0 percent at the end of 2020, the highest level for more than four-and-a-half years, as coronavirus lockdowns destroyed jobs, official data showed Tuesday.

The rate for the three months to the end of November compares with 4.9 percent in the quarter to October, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.

At 5.0 percent, the figure is 1.2 percentage points above the same period a year earlier, to reach the highest level since April 2016, the ONS added.

World lost equivalent of 255 million jobs in 2020: United Nations

"This crisis has gone on far longer than any of us hoped -- and every job lost as a result is a tragedy," finance minister Rishi Sunak said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Analysts expect unemployment to surge further when the UK government's furlough scheme paying the bulk of wages for millions of private-sector workers stops at the end of April.

ONS head of economic statistics Sam Beckett noted that job "vacancies, which were rising in summer and early autumn, have been falling in the last couple of months".

The ONS added that between February last year, ahead of Britain's first lockdown, and December, the number of payroll employees dived by 828,000.

The data comes one day after administrators for collapsed UK department store chain Debenhams said it planned to shut all its outlets, costing around 12,000 jobs.

While Debenhams had struggled with fierce online competition long before the coronavirus pandemic, Britain's bricks-and-mortar retailers are in turmoil after a series of lockdowns.

It is far from clear when Prime Minister Boris Johnson will lift the current lockdown, with suggestions that it may not occur until around Easter.

The UK government is meanwhile faced with growing pressure to detail a strategy to reopen schools in England, following a backlash from lawmakers about reports they could remain closed for months.

As for unemployment, "the labour market will probably continue to weaken over the rest of this year, especially once the furlough scheme finishes", Capital Economics analyst Thomas Pugh said.

Financial researchers, the EY ITEM Club, predicted that the unemployment rate could shoot up to 7.0 percent by the middle of the year, though that would still represent a better outcome than first expected.

"This peak is both lower and later than had been expected before the furlough scheme was extended beyond its original ending date of October 2020," it said in a note to clients.

It is believed that Sunak does not want a further extension, withgovernment borrowing soaring by unprecedented amounts.