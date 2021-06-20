COVID-19 crisis | Delta variant behind spike of cases in Portugal

A healthcare worker attends to a patient at the Portimao Arena sports pavilion converted in a field hospital for Covid-19 patients at Portimao, in the Algarve region, on February 9, 2021. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP)

Portuguese authorities have confirmed suspicions that the new delta variant of the coronavirus is driving a spike in new cases in the Lisbon region.

Portugal's National Health Institute said Sunday the highly infectious variant that was first found in India has a prevalence of 60% of new cases in the nation's capital.

Traveling this summer? Here’s what you should know about the Delta variant

The recent surge in infections caused authorities last week to ban all travel in and out of Lisbon on the weekends. The measure went into effect on Friday.