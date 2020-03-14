Coronavirus Pandemic | All education institutions closed in Pakistan till April 5

Pakistan on Friday ordered the closure of all education institutions in the country till April 5 in view of the coronavirus outbreak which has claimed over 5,000 lives globally.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, attended by key minister, services chiefs and other senior officials.

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood tweeted, "It has been decided to close all educational institutions in the country till April 5. This includes all schools and universities, public and private, vocational institutions."

He said the decision to close educational institutions would be reviewed by the Ministry of Education on March 27.

Earlier, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial administration had announced that all educational institutions would remain closed for 15 days.

The provincial cabinet had ordered the evacuation of students from hostels and postponing of examinations, among other official events and festivals.

The KP cabinet also banned public gatherings and urged the people to reduce number of wedding events.

Educational institutions were already closed in Sindh and Balochistan provinces as well as Gilgit-Baltistan region.

Also on Friday, the National Assembly prorogued its session for indefinite period due to concerns raised by the treasury and opposition members over coronavirus.

Pakistan has also decided to let around 2,000 pilgrims to leave the quarantine facility in Taftan near the Iranian border after completing the mandatory 14-day isolation period.

Pakistan government on Friday announced that there were 28 confirmed coronavirus patients in the country.

Advisor on Health Zafar Mirza said this at a press conference where he also provided details of the decisions taken by the National Security Committee (NSC) to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country.

He said the meeting decided to ban large public gatherings including weddings and conferences, for a period of two weeks. He said cinemas will also be closed.

However, the issue of religious gathering was referred to the religious affairs ministers and the chairman of the Council of Islamic Ideology to decide about banning such gatherings.

So far, no coronavirus related death has been reported in Pakistan.

The virus that originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December last year has claimed over 5,000 lives and infected more than 130,000 across 101 nations and territories.

The World Health Organisation called the virus a global pandemic on Wednesday.