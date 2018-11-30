App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Nov 30, 2018 06:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coal is still king in global power production

Despite efforts to tackle global warming, worldwide demand for coal was up one percent last year, mainly due to demand in Asia.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Coal remains the most widely used means of electricity production in the world. It also happens to be the biggest emitter of climate-changing carbon dioxide of any fuel.

Despite efforts to tackle global warming, worldwide demand for coal was up one percent last year, mainly due to demand in Asia.

China is by far the biggest consumer of coal which is mainly used to produce electricity.

However even in China there is now political pressure to improve air quality in urban areas, with a new trend towards using natural gas and renewables.

related news

In 2017, after two years of declines, International Energy Agency figures showed global coal demand rising to 5.357 million tonnes of coal equivalent (TCE).

While many advanced economies, such as Canada, Germany and the United Kingdom are considering how to phase out coal use in power generation, the same is not true everywhere.

India seems set to replace China as the world's biggest coal consumer while Asian countries such as Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, Philippines and Vietnam have also registered big increases.

"Many developing economies view coal as important to their economic development because of its ready availability and relatively low cost," the IEA said in it World Energy Outlook 2018 report.

The prediction is for demand to breach 5,400 million tonnes before 2040 with an expected drop in use in China, the European Union and the United States set against the rises in India and Southeast Asia.

Coal is key to the climate change issue as it was responsible for 40 percent of carbon dioxide emissions last year, ahead of oil (34 per cent) and natural gas (19 per cent), according to figures from the Global Carbon Project group.

The IEA warns that "urgent action" is needed to boost levels of carbon capture and storage.

At present the costs of such technology can be prohibitive.

There are currently two large-scale carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) projects in operation, according to the IEA; the Boundary Dam project in Saskatchewan, Canada and the Petra Nova Carbon Capture project in Texas, United States, with annual capture capacities of 1.0 million tonnes of carbon dioxide (Mt CO2) and 1.4 Mt CO2, respectively.

Another major CCUS project in Mississippi has been abandoned. The total capacities of the two operating projects,2.4 million tonnes of carbon dioxide per year would have to be boosted to 350 million tonnes by 2030 in order to respect the Paris climate accord, according to IEA.

"Rapid, least-cost energy transitions require an acceleration of investment in cleaner, smarter and more efficient energy technologies," it said.
First Published on Nov 30, 2018 06:43 pm

tags #climate change #coal #power #World News

most popular

Bitcoin bears: As the cryptocurrency tanks, these experts are having the last laugh

Bitcoin bears: As the cryptocurrency tanks, these experts are having the last laugh

10 smartphones that emit the most radiation: Do you own any?

10 smartphones that emit the most radiation: Do you own any?

Hurun Real Estate Rich List 2018: The top 10 property tycoons of India

Hurun Real Estate Rich List 2018: The top 10 property tycoons of India

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.