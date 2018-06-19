Chinese man lights incense for new BMW worth Rs 50 lakh; car catches fire

In a freak incident in China, a man's brand new BMW was burnt to a crisp within half an hour after he lit up an incense to bless his new car. However, the car caught fire and was burnt to a crisp within half an hour.

As per a report by Shanghaist, a man from the Jiangsu city of Yangzhou, China, bought a brand new BMW for 470,000 yuan or approximately Rs. 50 lakh. After bringing his car home, he lit up an incense to bless it. However, he had also placed a red cloth on the hood of the car which apparently caught fire due to the incense burning nearby. Half an hour later, the car was reduced to nothing but a hot pile of iron.

The report also shares a footage showing the red cloth draped across the hood of the car and incense sticks placed around it. The Yangzhou fire department, who eventually doused the fire, suspects that the blaze began due to the burning of the incense on the cloth.

On the other hand, China Global Television Network (CGTN) has posted a video on YouTube claiming that probably four children lit the burning incense near the car. The Facebook community found the incident baffling and reacted with humorous comments:

I suppose the spirits forbid him having this car. – Kai Man Fan

Well. At least he got that bad luck out the way early. – Brian Moto-Mania

Clear Sign of God, he is very angry at him! – Josep Liu

He should use holy water instead of incense. – Juanito Yu-Co

He is worshipping material goods. Pure greed. – Jadey Jade

God is telling him not to drive~~~ Andres Kwon

Ask for warranty, not fireproof! – Dennis V Dionisio

Stupid is as stupid does. – Anita Wong