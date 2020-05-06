App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 06, 2020 06:21 PM IST | Source: Reuters

China's Xi Jinping says coronavirus prevention and control still faces great uncertainty

In a separate cabinet meeting led by premier Li Keqiang on Wednesday, the government said it will support banks to issue more unsecured loans, while extending loan and interest payment forbearance for firms who keep staff, state television reported.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

China's coronavirus prevention and control still faces great uncertainty, president Xi Jinping was quoted as saying on Wednesday, as the cabinet plans more measures to alleviate firms' tax burdens and boost credit support.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on May 6, 2020 06:15 pm

tags #China #coronavirus #World News #Xi Jinping

