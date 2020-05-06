China's Xi Jinping says coronavirus prevention and control still faces great uncertainty

In a separate cabinet meeting led by premier Li Keqiang on Wednesday, the government said it will support banks to issue more unsecured loans, while extending loan and interest payment forbearance for firms who keep staff, state television reported.
China's coronavirus prevention and control still faces great uncertainty, president Xi Jinping was quoted as saying on Wednesday, as the cabinet plans more measures to alleviate firms' tax burdens and boost credit support.
First Published on May 6, 2020 06:15 pm