China's economic recovery picks up speed as COVID curbs end

China's economic recovery gathered pace in the first quarter, as the end of strict COVID curbs lifted the world's second-largest economy out of a crippling pandemic slump, although some headwinds persist.

Gross domestic product grew 4.5% year-on-year in the first three months of the year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday, faster than the 2.9% in the previous quarter and beating analyst forecasts for a 4.0% expansion.

Investors have been closely watching first quarter data for clues on the strength of the recovery after Beijing lifted COVID curbs in December and eased a three-year crackdown on tech firms and property.

China's recovery has so far remained uneven, with consumption, services and infrastructure spending perking up but slowing prices and surging bank savings raising doubts about demand.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, GDP grew 2.2% in January-March, in line with analyst expectations and up from a revised 0.6% rise in the previous quarter.

Beijing has pledged to step up support for the economy as it emerges from one of its worst performances in nearly half a century last year due to COVID curbs.

China's central bank said last week it will maintain ample liquidity, stabilise growth and jobs and focus on expanding demand.

On Monday, the central bank extended liquidity support to banks through its medium-term lending facility but kept the rate on such loans unchanged, an indication authorities are not overly concerned about the immediate growth outlook.

Analysts polled by Reuters expect China's growth in 2023 to speed up to 5.4%, from 3.0% last year.

The government has set a modest target for economic growth of around 5% for this year, after badly missing the 2022 goal.

The central bank cut lenders' reserve requirements for the first time this year in March and the government has unveiled more fiscal stimulus.

Separate data on March activity also released on Tuesday showed retail sales growth quickened to 10.6%, beating expectations and hitting a near two-year high, while factory output growth also sped up but was just below expectations.

"The current market concerns about deflation largely reflect concerns about the strength and sustainability of the economic recovery," Wen Bin, chief economist at China Minsheng Bank, said in a research note.

"After the optimisation of epidemic prevention and control, the production side has basically returned to the pre-epidemic level, but the demand side momentum is still weak."