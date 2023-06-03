English
    China objects to NATO labelling it a 'threat': Embassy

    Reuters
    June 03, 2023 / 04:06 PM IST
    China "strongly opposes" NATO repeatedly labelling it a threat, China's embassy to Norway said on Saturday, referring to remarks by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg during a recent visit to the Scandinavian country.

    "China urges NATO to stop stirring up regional conflicts and creating divisions and unrest," the embassy said in a statement.

    Stoltenberg had accused China of threatening neighbouring countries and suppressing countries that do not comply with it, according to the embassy release.

    "NATO claims to be a regional and defensive organisation, but certain members of NATO constantly extend beyond traditional defence regions, frequently establishing close military contacts with countries in the Asia-Pacific, which results in escalating tensions," it said.

    "It is clear to the international community who the real threat to regional and global peace is."

