China asks Didi to delist from US on security fears

China’s tech watchdog wants the management to take the company off New York Stock Exchange owing to concerns about leakage of sensitive data, the report said, said citing people familiar with the matter.

Reuters
November 26, 2021 / 08:30 AM IST

Chinese regulators have asked top executives of ride hailing giant Didi Global Inc to devise a plan to delist from U.S. bourses on Security fears, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

China’s tech watchdog wants the management to take the company off New York Stock Exchange owing to concerns about leakage of sensitive data, the report said, said citing people familiar with the matter.

Didi did not respond to a Reuters request for a comment.
Reuters
first published: Nov 26, 2021 08:31 am

