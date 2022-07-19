English
    Chat platform Slack to hike prices for Pro subscription users

    The pricing change will go into effect as of September 1, the company said in a blog, and will affect only users on Slack's Pro subscription.

    Reuters
    July 19, 2022 / 06:19 AM IST
    Slack Connect will allow you to talk to members outside of your workspace.

    Slack said it will increase prices for its platform, the workplace messaging app's first price hike since its 2014 launch, as the company seeks to invest more in innovation.

    Monthly Pro subscriptions will increase to $8.75 from $8 and annual Pro subscriptions will increase to $7.25 per month from $6.67, according to the company.

    Slack, which allows individuals to create on-the-fly group conversations, said it will also update its free subscription plan to make it easier for users to try new features, including clips, which allow anyone to send audio and video and screen-share messages in direct messages and channel.

    Slack, owned by Salesforce, has become a common online workplace messaging tool used by many companies.
    first published: Jul 19, 2022 06:19 am
