Canadian PM Justin Trudeau visits Irpin in Ukraine, says mayor

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made an unannounced visit on Sunday to the Ukrainian town of Irpin, which was retaken from Russian troops in late March after fierce fighting, the town's mayor said on Telegram.
He posted a picture showing Trudeau standing on a street with destroyed and burned apartment buildings in the background.
The Russian military occupied Irpin following Moscow's Feb. 24 invasion but Ukrainian forces seized back control. The town has been one of the hotspots of fighting near the capital Kyiv.
Trudeau's Liberal government has also created a special scheme for Ukrainians and their families to apply for a temporary resident visa.
