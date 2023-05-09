English
    Canada will not be intimidated by China, says PM Trudeau

    Canada expelled Chinese diplomat Zhao Wei over allegations related to foreign interference on Monday.

    Reuters
    May 09, 2023 / 07:05 PM IST
    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday Canada will not be intimidated by retaliation from China after Beijing expelled a Canadian diplomat in a tit-for-tat response to Ottawa's decision to expel a Chinese diplomat on Monday.

    "We understand there is retaliation, but we will not be intimidated, we will continue to do everything necessary to keep Canadians protected from foreign interference," Trudeau told reporters in Ottawa.

    Canada expelled Chinese diplomat Zhao Wei over allegations related to foreign interference on Monday, and hours later, China asked Canadian diplomat in Shanghai to leave by May 13 in response to Ottawa's "unreasonable actions".

    Reuters
