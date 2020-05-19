App
Last Updated : May 19, 2020 10:35 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Canada, US agree to 30-day extension of ban on non-essential travel: PM Trudeau

Trudeau made the announcement in remarks to reporters.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Canada and the United States have agreed to extend a ban on non-essential travel between the two nations by another 30 days as part of the fight against the coronavirus, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday.

Trudeau made the announcement in remarks to reporters.

Officials from both nations said last week it was likely that the measure would be rolled over until June 21.

Close

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

