English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    BP to expand EV charging network at M&S stores

    The oil major is stepping up the pace of liquidating fossil-fuel assets to raise funds to invest in renewable-energy projects amid a global push for decarbonisation by energy firms.

    Reuters
    December 08, 2022 / 03:29 PM IST
    BP Plc

    BP Plc

    BP Plc on Thursday said its British electric vehicle charging business bp pulse will install high-speed charge points at around 70 Marks & Spencer retail outlets.

    The oil major is stepping up the pace of liquidating fossil-fuel assets to raise funds to invest in renewable-energy projects amid a global push for decarbonisation by energy firms.

    The first pilot charging sites are open at M&S Maidstone Eclipse and Southgate stores, with an initial target to install around 900 points, adding up to 40,000 kilowatt-hours of charging capacity within the next two years.

    Meanwhile, BP plans to invest up to 1 billion pounds ($1.22 billion) in UK EV charging infrastructure by 2030.

    BP and M&S first teamed up in 2005 to introduce M&S Food stores at bp retail sites. More than 250 bp pulse charge points are already available at over 60 bp-operated forecourts, which also offer M&S Food.
    Reuters
    Tags: #BP #Electirc Vehicles #EV #M&S Stores #World News
    first published: Dec 8, 2022 03:29 pm