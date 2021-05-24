MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Last few days to experience PRO@ just Rs49/- for 1 month. Multiple payment options available. Be a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Boris Johnson to wed fiancee Carrie Symonds in July 2022: Report

Johnson, 56, and Symonds, 33, based at their Downing Street flat, were engaged in late 2019 and together have a one-year-old son, Wilfred. The newspaper said the couple have sent out save-the-date cards to family and friends for a lavish bash next July, which marks a popular summer wedding period in the UK.

PTI
May 24, 2021 / 07:02 PM IST
Source: Shutterstock

Source: Shutterstock

Boris Johnson is among the many whose wedding plans were delayed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic lockdown and it seems the UK Prime Minister and fiancée Carrie Symonds have finally settled on a date for their big day.

Johnson, whose divorce from Indian-origin lawyer-author Marina Wheeler concluded last year, is to marry for the third time on July 30 next year, according to ‘The Sun’ newspaper.

Johnson, 56, and Symonds, 33, based at their Downing Street flat, were engaged in late 2019 and together have a one-year-old son, Wilfred. The newspaper said the couple have sent out save-the-date cards to family and friends for a lavish bash next July, which marks a popular summer wedding period in the UK.

“Details of exactly where the couple will say 'I do' remain a closely guarded secret, but pals say they are waiting until next year for a big celebration to be on the safe side,” 'The Sun' reports.

A spokesperson for the couple declined to comment on a “private family event”.

Close

Previously, asked if he was planning a summer wedding, Johnson had told the newspaper: “The wedding industry is certainly gonna come roaring back in common with many other sectors of the economy.”

Current rules allow weddings to take place in England with a restricted number of guests able to join in the celebrations. If the lockdown roadmap goes ahead as planned, it is expected that all restrictions would be lifted by June 21.
PTI
TAGS: #Boris Johnson #Carrie Symonds #UK #World News
first published: May 24, 2021 07:02 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Here's what it takes to become a digital coach

Future Wise | Here's what it takes to become a digital coach

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.