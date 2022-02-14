English
    Blockaded US-Canada border crossing re-opens to normal traffic

    "The Ambassador Bridge is now fully open, once again allowing the free flow of commerce between the Canadian and U.S. economies," the Detroit International Bridge Company said in a statement.

    AFP
    February 14, 2022 / 11:00 AM IST
    Drivers demanding an end to federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates for cross-border traffic began blocking the streets of Canada's capital, Ottawa, on Jan. 28. Since Sunday night, police have started slowly taking back control, seizing thousands of liters of fuel and removing an oil tanker truck. (Image/Reuters)

    Drivers demanding an end to federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates for cross-border traffic began blocking the streets of Canada's capital, Ottawa, on Jan. 28. Since Sunday night, police have started slowly taking back control, seizing thousands of liters of fuel and removing an oil tanker truck. (Image/Reuters)

    A key US-Canada border crossing reopened late Sunday almost one week after it was shut by truck driver-led protests against Covid-19 restrictions, the bridge's operator said.

    "The Ambassador Bridge is now fully open, once again allowing the free flow of commerce between the Canadian and U.S. economies," the Detroit International Bridge Company said in a statement.
    AFP
    first published: Feb 14, 2022 11:00 am
