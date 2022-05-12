Bitcoin falls to 16 month low

A Bitcoin logo sign outside a cryptocurrency exchange kiosk in Istanbul, Turkey, on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Both tech stocks and Bitcoin have notched big swings this year as the Federal Reserve becomes less accommodative as part of its fight to combat inflation. Photographer: Erhan Demirtas/Bloomberg

Bitcoin fell to its lowest in 16 months on Thursday, continuing to fall alongside risk assets such as tech stocks, and also dragged down by the collapse of TerraUSD, the so-called stablecoin which lost its dollar peg this week.

The world's largest cryptocurrency dropped around 2% to as low as $28,379.26, its lowest since January 2021.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes