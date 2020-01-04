Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

No. 1: British Empire | Peak size: 13.71 million sq. miles in 1920 | “The empire on which the sun never sets” was a phrase commonly used to describe the British Empire. It was formed up of protectorates, colonies, dominions, mandates, and territories in every continent. The self-governing nations of the Union of South Africa, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and other colonies such as Kenya, Nigeria, India, Egypt, Sudan, Burma, and Singapore were all ruled from London. Such was their dominance that the British naval power controlled most of the key maritime trade routes and even enjoyed unchallenged sea power. In 1913, 412 million people lived in areas under the control of the British Empire, which was 23 percent of the world's population at the time.