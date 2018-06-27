Australia will risk economy with 5G ban: Huawei executive

As Australia is gearing up to roll out 5G services to its citizens in 2019, there is news about the government banning the telecommunications equipment

supplier, Huawei from supplying the 5G networks. Huawei Australia Chairman feels that this move could risk Australia’s economic future.

As per a report by ABC News, John Lord, Huawei Australia Chairman whileaddressing the National Press Club, said that Huawei was currently indiscussions with the Australian government at various levels regarding its

involvement in 5G. He also added that all speculations about an imminent ban was a mere supposition and added that the company had not even thought about that outcome.

He said, “In saying 'no' to one of the leading 5G suppliers in the world, what are we really doing? This is not just a tough political decision, this is a long-term technology decision that could impact our growth and our productivity for generations to come.”

In 2011, Australia had barred Huawei from bidding for contracts for thenational broadband network, citing national security as the grounds for theban. In 2012, the company experienced a major setback in the US, when the

United States House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, also known as the House Intelligence Committee submitted a report alleging Huawei’s tie-up with the Chinese government. The report had also claimed that Huawei had failed to provide satisfactory answers regarding their relationships and support from the Chinese government, its corporate structure, history, financial arrangements, and management.

However, John Lord feels that the report was more about protectionism rather than security. He also said that since Huawei is a Chinese company, they have to be very clean in their operations. He acknowledged the fact that building trust takes time and the company realises it.