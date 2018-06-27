Australia will risk economy with 5G ban: Huawei executive

John Lord, Huawei Australia Chairman, said that Huawei was currently in discussions with the Australian government at various levels regarding its involvement in 5G.
As Australia is gearing up to roll out 5G services to its citizens in 2019, there is news about the government banning the telecommunications equipment
supplier, Huawei from supplying the 5G networks. Huawei Australia Chairman feels that this move could risk Australia’s economic future.As per a report by ABC News, John Lord, Huawei Australia Chairman while
addressing the National Press Club, said that Huawei was currently in
discussions with the Australian government at various levels regarding its
involvement in 5G. He also added that all speculations about an imminent ban was a mere supposition and added that the company had not even thought about that outcome.
He said, “In saying 'no' to one of the leading 5G suppliers in the world, what are we really doing? This is not just a tough political decision, this is a long-term technology decision that could impact our growth and our productivity for generations to come.”
national broadband network, citing national security as the grounds for the
ban. In 2012, the company experienced a major setback in the US, when the
United States House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, also known as the House Intelligence Committee submitted a report alleging Huawei’s tie-up with the Chinese government. The report had also claimed that Huawei had failed to provide satisfactory answers regarding their relationships and support from the Chinese government, its corporate structure, history, financial arrangements, and management.