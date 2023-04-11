English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register Now : Join us for AWS presents TRANSFORMING A BILLION LIVES webinar on Wednesday, 19th April 2023 | 3.00pm onwards
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Alibaba unveils Tongyi Qianwen, an AI model similar to GPT

    Alibaba Cloud plans to open Tongyi Qianwen to its clients so they can build their own customized large language models.

    Reuters
    April 11, 2023 / 07:49 AM IST
    Alibaba unveils Tongyi Qianwen, an AI model similar to GPT

    Alibaba unveils Tongyi Qianwen, an AI model similar to GPT

    Alibaba Group Holding Ltd on Tuesday unveiled Tongyi Qianwen, an AI large language model similar to GPT that it plans to integrate into all of the company's business applications in the near future.

    It will first be integrated into DingTalk, Alibaba's workplace messaging app and it can be used to summarise meeting notes, write emails and draft business proposals, the company said in a statement.    It will also be added to Tmall Genie, Alibaba's voice assistant.

    Alibaba Cloud plans to open Tongyi Qianwen to its clients so they can build their own customized large language models.

    Tongyi Qianwen is based on Tongyi, Alibaba's proprietary pre-trained model framework that unifies various AI models.

    Reuters
    Tags: #AI #Alibaba #GPT #Tongyi Qianwen #World News
    first published: Apr 11, 2023 07:49 am