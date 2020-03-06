App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 06, 2020 10:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3-Point Analysis | How to keep calm and protect yourself against coronavirus

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis of the various ways to protect oneself and stay safe from the coronavirus infection.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The novel coronavirus (also known as COVID-19) outbreak has claimed over 3,300 deaths worldwide. More than 90,000 people across the globe have been infected by the virus and around 31 people in India have tested positive for the infection.

The virus outbreak, which began in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has citizens and governments worried over how to control its spread.

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis of the various ways to protect oneself and stay safe from the coronavirus infection.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Mar 6, 2020 09:06 pm

tags #coronavirus #Health #India #video #world

