world Who Is Wagner Boss Yevgeny Prigozhin Who Possibly Died in Plane Crash In Russia Russian mercenary group Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was presumed dead after a private jet crashed north of Moscow, leaving no survivors. Flight tracking data showed the plane taking off from Moscow to St Petersburg on the August 23 evening and its transponder signal disappeared minutes later. So, who was Yevgeny Prigozhin and how did he become one of Putin's biggest enemies?