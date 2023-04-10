india Explained: How China entraps poorer countries in never-ending debt China became one of the world’s economic superpower within a matter of 30 years. The country expanded its economy across sectors.But how did the red dragon use its wealth to entrap developing countries? According to a report by the World Bank, China spent over $240 billion as bailout loans in two decades. After lending countries under BRI, it has now started international bailout. And how is India under risk despite staying away from China’s BRI trap? Watch!