trends Paris Protests Turn Violent | Police Use Tear Gas | Why Were People Protesting? A gunman killed three people at a Kurdish cultural centre and nearby Kurdish cafe in central Paris on Friday, prompting violent protests in nearby streets as night fell. All three of those who died were Kurdish. Three others were wounded, one of them with life-threatening injuries. President Emmanuel Macron said France's Kurdish community had been the target of a heinous attack. Riot police fired teargas as darkness descended to drive back an angry crowd gathered a short distance from the scene of the shootings as projectiles were thrown at officers, rubbish bins and restaurant tables overturned and cars were damaged. Watch the video to know more!