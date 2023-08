business Once Retired, Judges’ Opinions Are Not Binding Diktats - CJI Chandrachud Tells Kapil Sibal Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud in a response to former CJI Ranjan Gogoi’s statement on the basic structure doctrine in Rajya Sabha while debating in support of the Delhi Ordinance bill, said that ex-Judges’ remarks are opinions, not diktats. This happened when Advocate Kapil Sibal quoted him during the five Constitution bench hearing of the petition filed by National Conference leader Mohd Akbar Lone against the abrogation of Article 370 of the constitution. Watch for more.