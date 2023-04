trends COVID-19 in endemic stage, cases should start declining in 2 weeks: Medanta’s Dr Randeep Guleria WATCH | The rise in India’s Covid-19 caseload, coupled with a rise in influenza cases, has left many worried, especially since it’s difficult to differentiate between the two based on symptoms. Now that everyone is once again trying to figure out ways to prevent getting infected, Moneycontrol spoke with one of India’s top doctors -- Dr Randeep Guleria -- to understand whether it’s time to take a booster shot, how worried should we be the case surge, and what to expect in the near future.