current-affairs Why Do People Yearn For More Sleep? | What is Doomscrolling? | World Sleep Day How many times do you yawn in a day? Or say that ‘I need more sleep’. Why does that happen? Standard sleeping time is between 10-11pm & studies have shown that 59% of Indians sleep after 11pm. Most people claim that social media is one of the major reasons why they lose sleep. What more do the studies reveal? Watch!