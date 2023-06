current-affairs "There Are Things Bigger Than Politics," Jaishankar To Rahul Gandhi After Congress Leader Targets PM Modi Over Phone Tapping Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who is visiting USA, took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a conversation on Artificial Intelligence, the issue of Pegasus spyware and similar technologies at Silicon Valley, California. Taking out his phone, Rahul on stage pretended to call PM Modi saying “Hello! Mr. Modi” and laughed alleging that his phone was being tapped. Now the External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, who was in South Africa for an official visit addressed the Indian diaspora in Cape Town, took a veiled jibe at Rahul and said that there are things bigger than politics and hinted that he will give a reply after coming back to India.