trends Delhi V/s Centre: Will Kejriwal’s Fight Against Delhi Ordinance Turn Out To Be 2024 Semi-Final? Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is trying to seek the opposition's support for the Delhi government's fight against the Centre. Kejriwal kicked off a whirlwind tour beginning with West Bengal and Maharashtra to elicit support from the Trinamool Congress, NCP, and Shiv Sena-Uddhav Thackeray against the Centre’s ordinance on jurisdiction over bureaucrats in the national capital. But what does the Ordinance mean and can AAP unite the opposition in Rajya Sabha to defeat the bill? Watch to find out.