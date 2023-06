current-affairs Bihar Bridge Collapse: Under-construction Bridge Collapses In Bhagalpur | Second Time In One Year An under-construction bridge over a river collapsed in Bihar's Bhagalpur district on Sunday, with locals capturing the fall on their cameras. There were no casualties reported due to the incident in the preliminary reports. The visuals shared on social media showed a portion of the bridge's super-structure going down, which was immediately followed by several of its pillars collapsing. This was the second time when the bridge collapsed. Watch to know more!