india Alia Bhatt makes Met Gala debut, Priyanka Chopra twins with Nick Jonas in black | Watch Met Gala, the world's most fashionable fundraiser, celebrated the work of Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld, as the star-studded event. From India, actor Alia Bhatt made her debut at the fashion extravaganza. Priyanka Chopra Jonas arrived in a stunning black outfit with husband, singer Nick Jonas.