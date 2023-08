technology Digital Personal Data Protection Bill Tabled In Parliament Amid Opposition | Key Takeaways The long-awaited Digital Personal Data Protection, 2023 Bill was tabled in Parliament on August 3, bringing India closer to its first legislation that specifically addresses citizens’ privacy and establishes guidelines for how individuals’ data can be used by private or government entities. The bill was introduced by Minister for Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) Ashwini Vaishnaw in the Lok Sabha for consideration. Here are some of the features of the bill and the criticism from opposition MPs and experts. Watch to know more.