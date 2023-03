special-site Golden Compass With Manisha Gupta Ep#5 - George Alexander Muthoot Managing Director, Muthoot Finance On Golden Compass With Manisha Gupta, George Alexander Muthoot, Managing Director, Muthoot Finance Discusses Indian gold loan market and growth in current scenario the rural and urban divide when it comes to go loans- south India & north india, Indian gold loan market vis a vis the global market? & gold loans vis a vis the personal loans?