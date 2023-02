politics Yogi Adityanath Exclusive: UP CM on Ayodhya, opening of Ram Temple & being called a fascist In an exclusive interview to Network18 Group MD & Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath talks about the opening of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, and he also shares his thoughts on being called a fascist. Watch the video for more.