business Operating Leverage In Chemicals Segment To Be Margin Driver | Ami Organics | Stock Of The Day Stock of the Day: Ami Organics, an emerging pharma intermediates company, benefits from ongoing China+ and Europe+ trends. It gets about 60 percent of its revenue from exports and operates plants at Surat, Ankleshwar and Jhagadia. About 86 percent of its revenue comes from the pharma space where it manufactures intermediates for active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and new chemical entities (NCE). The rest of the revenue comes from the chemicals segment where it produces preservatives (parabens) and Salicylic acid.