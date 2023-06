business One of the leaders in the auto ancillary space, multiple tailwinds in favour | Stock of the day ZF Commercial Vehicle is one of the leading air-braking manufacturers in the auto ancillary space in India and has partnered with the who’s who of the industry to supply its products. Strong demand in CV segment coupled with correction in raw material prices make it one of the strong investment candidates. Further, its valuation is currently at a discount to its long-term average. Here is the 'stock of the day'.