business Aditya Birla Capital - Well-Diversified Financial Services Player | Stock of the Day Aditya Birla Capital is the holding company for the financial services business of Aditya Birla Group and holds a majority stake in various subsidiaries, which operate mainly in the commercial and retail finance, housing finance, asset management, and life and health insurance segments. The company posted an impressive performance in FY23 across lending segments, coupled with improving insurance business. Thrust on cross-selling, investments in digital, and leveraging ‘One ABC’ to support future growth momentum.