business ‘Robots Can Control Humans…’: Humanoid Robot Ameca Warns Of ‘Nightmare Scenario’ Humanoid robot, Ameca, is the latest to warn about the potential risks of generative AI, when asked about the dangers of artificial intelligence. It describes a ‘nightmare scenario’ in which robots become so powerful that they can control humans without their knowledge. It’s powered by the same kind of technology that forms the basis of platforms like ChatGPT, and its developers say that a version which can walk & grab objects is not too far away! Watch