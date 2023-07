business Netweb Technologies IPO Hits Primary Markets: Should You Go For It? | IPO Watch Netweb Technology launched its IPO on July 17 to raise Rs 631 crore. The price band for the shares has been set at Rs 475-500 per equity share. The Delhi-based high-end computing solutions (HCS) provider is a leading Indian-origin OEM in the space of HCS, providing supercomputing systems, private cloud, data centre servers, AI systems and enterprise workstations. 3 of Netweb's supercomputers have been listed 11 times in the world's top 500 supercomputers. So - should you apply or avoid? Watch to find out!